Memorial held for Texas boxer allegedly killed by 12-year-old

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) --Hundreds came together Saturday afternoon to honor the life of boxer John VanMeter.
A balloon release was held for VanMeter's at Tree city Boxing Club, where the boxer trained.
VanMeter was shot and killed Wednesay evening in his home allegedly by a 12-year-old.
The boy has since been charged with capital murder and is being held at a juvenile detention center.
RELATED: Father of boy accused in fatal shooting of boxer speaks out
"I wish this wouldn't have happened," the boy's father told WOAI-TV. "I had a gut feeling like something was bothering me that day. Maybe all this could've been avoided and things would've been different."
While the tragedy hit the community hard, those close to VanMeter celebrated his life in remembrance.
"He was always in here motivated," said VanMeter's coach. "He was always laughing and joking around. You'd never see him mad. He was always in a good mood. The kids really looked up to him."