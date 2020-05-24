Society

Houston National Cemetery sets new guidelines ahead of Memorial Day Commemorations

HOUSTON, Texas -- As American's gather together to memorialize the nation's fallen soldiers, many loved ones will be faced with new limitations due to the increasing pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, novel coronavirus has forced officials to cancel annual Memorial Day gatherings and services, typically held for fellow Americans to honor veterans.

The mass placement, and retrieval of gravesite flags by any groups have been prohibited, however families are still welcomed in to visit cemeteries.

Wreaths have been prepared for a limited number of staff members to place on each tombstone in commemoration of Memorial Day.

On their website, the VA said, "NCA relies largely on volunteers for placement and retrieval of gravesite flags for Memorial Day and these activities attract thousands of volunteers annually. Limiting the number of volunteers is not practical."
