Retail shops in Houston ready to get back to business

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lot of retailers have been closed for weeks. On Friday, many can start to re-open with "Retail To-Go."

Customers can purchase items from a store, by calling ahead or going online and then going to the store. While the customer can't go inside, they can get the items curbside.

It's something Clear Lake's On the Run is looking forward to as a small business.

"It's been really hard on the business because we've been in business now for over 15 years, and to basically close our doors. It's just very hard financially for our employees and our staff," said owner Jana Landry.

Store manager Cheryl Brand is eager to get back to business. After all, some of the shoes sold at On the Run keep our city's finest on their feet.

SEE MORE: Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' on Friday

"The majority of people that we'll be fitting for tomorrow are first responders, military, doctors and nurses that are going to New York City to help out on their own," said store manager Cheryl Brand.

Also, a number of malls are getting ready to supply customers to-go orders.

At Memorial City Mall, customers can order items online or call the store directly.

Once the item is ordered, they can pick up their purchase curbside or from a special UNO locker.

For those retailers, DSHS has some rules. Employees must wear masks and stand six feet apart.

