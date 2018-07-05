Memorable moments from Houston's Independence Day flood

EMBED </>More Videos

Memorable moments from the 4th of July flooding

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Many Houstonians didn't expect to spend part of their Fourth of July stuck on flooded roads.

The storm hit the Houston area on Wednesday morning, submerging several streets and highways. At one point, I-10 at Washington was shut down and drivers were seen turning around on the highway to avoid the high water.



Emergency crews and even good Samaritans rescued people who were unable to get out of high water.

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, Houston police said they removed and towed 167 vehicles from roadways that flooded.



The City of Houston was forced to cancel the Freedom Over Texas festival due to the storm and flooding.



The Independence Day flooding brought back bad flashbacks of Hurricane Harvey, but city officials said they were prepared this time around from the lessons they learned from the devastation nearly a year ago.

"We have more assets than we did during Harvey, more assets that are readily available, so we had about 12 high-water trucks positioned throughout the city, about 43 boats positioned throughout the city, but we didn't have any calls for rescues," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
floodinghouston floodsevere weatherstormraintexas newsrescuewater rescueHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News