disaster relief

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to replace roof of damaged women's shelter in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are lending a helping hand in Texas after last week's deadly winter storm.

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, based in Dallas, Texas, wrote in a tweet that the couple will replace the roof at their transitional housing facility and help the shelter meet its immediate needs.

The support comes through the Duke and Duchess' Archewell Foundation, aimed at fueling systemic cultural change through different projects and partnerships.

Genesis shared a photo of the damage suffered last Wednesday.

"For the first time in 35+ yrs, our emergency shelter & transitional housing have been completely shut down due to burst pipes & power loss," the shelter said, asking for donations.

Part of the ceiling caved in, forcing the women and children staying at the shelter to evacuate.



Genesis revealed Sunday night that Archewell stepped in to help.

In a statement, the group's CEO wrote, "Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone."

Genesis was created to "provide safety, shelter and support for women who have experienced domestic violence, and to raise awareness regarding its cause, prevalence and impact," according to its website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren't the only high-profile figures to help donate in storm recovery.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the lawmakers who toured storm damage in Houston, volunteering at the Houston Food Bank and raising millions in relief money.

At the time of this story, $5 million had been raised.

EMBED More News Videos

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Houstonian Representative Al Green and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia toured a damaged home in Houston to get a grasp on how much assistances will be needed to repair damages across the state.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdallaswinter stormsocietydisaster reliefdisaster
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISASTER RELIEF
FEMA provides grants for temporary housing, home repairs
Texas no longer top of states with most outages
Galveston recovers after more than 80 hours without power
Cruz spends weekend helping residents recover from winter storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd person dies after crash at underground car meet
13 Investigates: Year-round storm suffering deserves year-round prep
FEMA provides grants for temporary housing, home repairs
HPD Chief discusses annual 'March on Crime' initiative efforts
Free water and food distribution continues across Houston
Weak cold front brings more sun Monday and Tuesday
US COVID death toll approaches 500k milestone
Show More
Houston grandma who froze to death victimized after her death
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
City of Houston lifts boil water notice, other cities not yet clear
More TOP STORIES News