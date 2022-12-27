Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $565M for winning numbers drawing tonight

The Mega Millions winning numbers jackpot is up to $565 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

The jackpot comes with a cash option of $293.6 million.

The winning numbers for last Friday's drawing were: 15-21-32-38-62 and Mega Ball: 8.

Tuesday's top prize would be the second-largest of the year for Mega Millions, after a winning ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold in Des Plaines, illinois last July.

Also in 2022, the U.S. record lottery jackpot prize was sold in Southern California after someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.