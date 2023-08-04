Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $1.25B for winning numbers drawing tonight

The Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $1.25 billion for Friday's drawing
The jackpot comes with a cash option of $625.3 million.
The winning numbers for last Tuesday's drawing were 8, 14, 30, 45, 61 and Mega Ball 12.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.