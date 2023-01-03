Mega Millions wining numbers jackpot at $785M for drawing tonight

Jackpot is 6th largest top prize in US lottery history

One of the largest jackpots in Mega Millions history is up for grabs for Tuesday night's drawing.

The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year is Tuesday night and it's a big one.

The jackpot is an estimated $785 million. It comes with a cash option of $395 million.

There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The winning numbers for last Friday's drawing were: 1-3-6-44-51 and Mega Ball: 7.

Tuesday's top prize would be the fourth largest in the history of Mega Millions and the sixth-largest overall US lottery jackpot.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)