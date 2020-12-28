2 local lottery winners hit it big over the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are climbing high, with both worth more than $350,000 each.Two local winners hit it big over the weekend, so be sure to check your tickets!A winning $2 million Powerball ticket was purchased at the Fiesta Mart at 11006 Airline Boulevard. That means it matched all five numbers except the Powerball and was a Power Play ticket.The numbers are 10-24-27-35-53 and the Powerball is 18. The Power Play is 2.Someone else in the Houston area won $1 million in the Mega Millions drawing from Friday night.The winning numbers are 17-23-36-69-70 and 19. The Megaplier is 2.The ticket was purchased at the Kroger on 2700 West Grand Parkway in Katy.