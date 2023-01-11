No Mega Millions winner Tuesday, next jackpot now $1.35 billion

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, and the gold Mega Ball number was 9.

One ticket sold in New Jersey and another sold in Pennsylvania matched five numbers, earning them each $1 million.

Mega Millions players will have another shot at winning one of the largest prizes in the game's history after no winner was announced Tuesday night.

The jackpot for Friday night has now climbed to an estimated $1.35 billion, with no winner since Oct. 14. The cash option would be $707.9 million.

While Tuesday's jackpot was the third-largest prize in Mega Millions history, it was the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The largest prize in lottery history came in November 2022, when a single Powerball winner took home $2.04 billion.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The lucky winner can opt for either an annuity or the cash option.

The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment, followed by 29 yearly payments with each payment growing by 5%.

"This helps protect winners' lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation," according to the Mega Millions website.

Or, the winner can opt for the cash option: a one-time, lump-sum payment of the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.