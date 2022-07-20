lottery

Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no jackpot winner; lottery prize grows to $630M

EMBED <>More Videos

Mega Millions drawing yields no jackpot winner; prize grows to $630M

If you didn't win big in Tuesday night's Mega Million's drawing, you still have a chance!

No one won the jackpot prize for Tuesday's winning numbers drawing for a $530 million.

The winning numbers were: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and Mega Ball 25.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

That means the jackpot has grown again to $630 million, with a cash option of $359.7 million. That's the fifth largest prize in the game's 20 year history.

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $530M after no winner Friday
Mega Millions jackpot at $480M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Lucky in La Porte? Grocery store sells winning $25K Texas Lotto ticket
TOP STORIES
Districts add armed guards to elementary schools after Uvalde shooting
10-year-old shot in head is alive after playing with gun, sheriff says
Houston police investigating body found in Buffalo Bayou
A glimmer of hope for rain in your 10 day forecast
Deputy wants to return to duty despite losing kidneys, spinal damage
Man killed in dog attack remembered as 'joyful' and 'full of life'
Houston begins high-res camera requirement for crime-heavy businesses
Show More
Texans running back charged with burglary, records show
$5K reward offered for man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker
Grand jury declines to indict robbery victim who shot 9-year-old
Biden holds off - for now - on climate emergency declaration
Houston Texans reveal 2022 home game themes
More TOP STORIES News