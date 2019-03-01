university of houston

Meet the man behind the wheel of the ESPN College GameDay bus

Meet the man who has been driving the ESPN Game Day bus for 16 years

Updated 23 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get excited, Coogs! The ESPN College GameDay bus is in town.

The bus will be parked outside the Fertitta Center for the men's basketball game against UCF Saturday. This is a big deal, because this is the first time in Coogs history that the GameDay bus has visited the campus.

Doors open for UH students at 8:30 a.m., followed by doors opening for the public at 9 a.m.

Eyewitness News Sports Reporter David Nuno met Bobby Stevens, the man behind the wheel of the ESPN bus.

He said when he first got the job, he only expected to be driving it for a few weeks. Those few weeks turned into 16 years. Watch his interview in the video above.



UH fans have a lot to be proud of this year, with their men's basketball team having an exceptional season. The team is ranked at No. 8 with a record of 27-1.



Head coach Kelvin Sampson has been nominated for the Naismith Award, which is given to the coach of the year.
UH men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson nominated for top honor.

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
Kelvin Sampson: 5 fast facts about UH's basketball coach
#ForTheCity: UH men's basketball coach up for top honor
Red-hot UH Cougars move up to No. 6 in Coaches' Poll
ESPN's College GameDay to visit UH hoops at Fertitta Center
