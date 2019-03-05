Baytown medical offices destroyed and burglarized for more than $20K

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5168124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13s Mayra Moreno reports after Baytown medical offices were burglarized for over 20K

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown police are investigating after a medical office was allegedly burglarized on Monday."They took medicines worth $18,000," said pharmacist Nikesh Patel.Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Adderall were among the narcotics that were kept in a safe, along with about $2,000 in cash."They knew there were two compartments: top, cash; bottom, all medicines," said Patel.Employees said that the burglars had the right tools, and knew exactly where to cut the safe. They also knew how to avoid all the office cameras.They made their way into the pharmacy from the office next door."They broke the wall from the bottom," said Patel. "They pushed this (wall) in the front so that they reached the safe."Overall, 15 offices in total were broken into.Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed is the owner of the medical facility. He said nearly every office was destroyed."They took money, drugs and whatever they could, then damaged everything," said Dr. Syed.More than $20,000 was stolen.It's a big loss for Dr. Syed because the offices are non-profit based, and help people who don't have insurance."We have been serving this community for almost 20 years," said Syed, who does it in honor of his son who passed away at a young age while studying medicine.However, now he's afraid his practice may be in jeopardy."Yes, they will come back. They are very smart they know how to do things," he said.If you have any information, call Baytown police.