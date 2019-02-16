***BREAKING*** 1/3 At 2151 HRs An adult had a medical emergency at the Orpheum Theater An AED was pulled which also triggered an alarm during the Hamilton Play. This resulted is confusion, and an un-organized rapid exit of the theater. During this process, 3 additional adults - — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 16, 2019

***BREAKING 2/3*** were injured, one with a broken leg, and 2 with moderate injuries. @SFPD AND @SFFDPIO responded and confirmed that the incident was not an intentional act, and started the mitigation process. The @SF_emergency was also contacted and was standing by if needed. — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 16, 2019

***BREAKING*** 3/3 currently , the theater is repopulating. All 4 adults have been taken to area hospitals. The original patient who required an AED had a return of pulses with CPR and paramedic and remains in critical condition. — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 16, 2019

A medical emergency caused panic and an evacuation of the SHN Orpheum Theatre during a performance of "Hamilton" Friday night.According to the San Francisco Fire Department, a person had a medical emergency and was taken out of the theater which also triggered an alarm during the show adding to the confusion.Police say at the time the person had the emergency someone yelled for help which caused panic.People began running out of the theater. A witness told Eyewitness News that during that someone else yelled gun, which added to the panic.Officials say three people were injured, one with a broken leg and two others with moderate injuries.A large crowd was seen outside the theater, as well as several police cars.According to San Francisco police, the person who had the initial medical emergency possibly had a heart attack. Officials say they are currently reported to be in critical condition.