Medical emergency causes panic at Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco during 'Hamilton' performance

A medical emergency caused panic and an evacuation of the SHN Orpheum Theatre during a performance of "Hamilton" Friday night. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
A medical emergency caused panic and an evacuation of the SHN Orpheum Theatre during a performance of "Hamilton" Friday night.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, a person had a medical emergency and was taken out of the theater which also triggered an alarm during the show adding to the confusion.

Police say at the time the person had the emergency someone yelled for help which caused panic.

People began running out of the theater. A witness told Eyewitness News that during that someone else yelled gun, which added to the panic.

Officials say three people were injured, one with a broken leg and two others with moderate injuries.

A large crowd was seen outside the theater, as well as several police cars.

According to San Francisco police, the person who had the initial medical emergency possibly had a heart attack. Officials say they are currently reported to be in critical condition.

