Suspect drives off after man shot at home in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in north Harris County, according to deputies.

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office said deputies responded to a shooting call at a home in the 21500 block of Meadowhill Drive.

Deputies said one man was shot and taken to the hospital. A witness told the constable's office the suspect drove off after gunfire erupted.

SkyEye was above the home on Meadowhill Drive, where crime tape was rolled out, and law enforcement could be seen investigating.

It's unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other or what led to the shooting.

Constable deputies said they're still piecing together what happened.

Authorities haven't given a description of any possible suspects.