sports

Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: ABC13 sports discusses fight night

EMBED <>More Videos

Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: ABC13 sports discusses fight night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the fight everyone's talking about today and David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali will be sharing their predictions on Sunday's No Layups podcast episode.

Yes, we're talking about the Logan Paul versus Mayweather boxing exhibition that is scheduled for 8 p.m.

In honor of the fight, David and Raheel will discuss their ultimate celebrity boxing card. Here's a sneak peak of one of them: Drake versus rapper Pusha T.

Also on the discussion board are the Houston Texans and if there's anything good that could come from their Organized Team Activities, or OTAs.

And, even though he's no longer in Houston or playing for us, the guys will dive into what James Harden's recent injury means and how it'll impact the Brooklyn Nets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonfightboxingfootballhouston texanspodcastsportstennis
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
Dusty's life as renaissance man helped guide this World Series run
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News