Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: ABC13 sports discusses fight night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the fight everyone's talking about today and David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali will be sharing their predictions on Sunday's No Layups podcast episode.Yes, we're talking about the Logan Paul versus Mayweather boxing exhibition that is scheduled for 8 p.m.In honor of the fight, David and Raheel will discuss their ultimate celebrity boxing card. Here's a sneak peak of one of them: Drake versus rapper Pusha T.Also on the discussion board are the Houston Texans and if there's anything good that could come from their Organized Team Activities, or OTAs.And, even though he's no longer in Houston or playing for us, the guys will dive into what James Harden's recent injury means and how it'll impact the Brooklyn Nets.