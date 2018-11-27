Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner visits Lamar High School after student shot and killed near campus

Lamar High School students will welcome the mayor of Houston, nearly two weeks after losing a classmate to gang violence.

Lamar High School students are sitting down with the mayor of Houston, nearly two weeks after losing a classmate to gang violence.

Mayor Sylvester Turner agreed to meet with a student who wrote him a letter following Delindsey Mack's murder.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will visit Lamar High School after a student was killed in a shooting near campus.


The mayor will also meet with student leaders at the school to listen to their concerns and ensure all HISD students that law enforcement is committed to keeping them safe.

Mack was gunned down outside the school on Nov. 13 in what police described as one of the latest killings in an ongoing gang war.

