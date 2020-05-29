Mayor Turner speaks on death of Houston native George Floyd

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "This one just shocks our senses so. It's just beyond anything we've ever witnessed. I mean, it's like a slow motion strangulation," said Sen. John Whitmier"Whether Mr. Floyd was from this city or not, every city in every state in this country has been impacted by the loss of life, and the way Mr. Floyd lost his life," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.Whitmier and Turner are both calling for criminal charges to be filed against the officer seen kneeling on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd, who had just been handcuffed. He said he couldn't breathe as dozens of bystanders were recording. He was seen laying on the concrete, then moments later, he passed away."It's one of those things you can't get off your mind. Its been about 24 hours, but it's not going away. It's intensifying," said Whitmier.So much so that Minneapolis is in for yet another night of violence. Rioters have taken over the streets and looters have broken into many businesses as of Thursday.With everything happening in Minneapolis, Mayor Turner said its time the city of Houston reviews its own practices and procedures."I feel a special obligation as a mayor of this city to make sure that, for example, we are doing everything we can within our own organization to improve situations, to make things better," said Turner.He's been in talks with HPD Chief Art Acevedo, and other leaders like Sen. Whitmire, who all agree that a call for justice is top priority."As elected officials, and leaders to the community, we feel your pain and your frustrations, and have empathy for the family," said the senator.