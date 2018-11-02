This morning a METRO Houston bus has been brought in to carry dozens of homeless away from the area. Mayor Turner says they will all be given the opportunity to go to shelters, but only a handful appear to be taking the city up on that offer so far.
A @METROHouston bus is at the Wheeler encampment to take the 45 or so residents to shelter as we continue our compassionate work to provide services and roofs to those experiencing homelessness. The Way Home has cut the region's homeless population by 51% in recent years.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 2, 2018
Mayor Turner cites crime and predators, along with filth, pests and health hazards, as reasons behind the move.
More: Those camping under the Wheeler overpass near Midtown have become targets of crime and predators — amid human waste, insects, rodents. After residents voluntarily accept offers of shelter today, the property will be fenced and converted to a bus parking lot. #homelessness— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 2, 2018
The property beneath the freeway overpass will be fenced off and converted into a bus parking lot.
BIG DEVELOPMENT - The city of Houston shuts down long time homeless encampment. The problem has plagued Midtown for years. Mayor @SylvesterTurner says the homeless are being given the opportunity to go to shelters. I’ve only seen a handful actually do so. https://t.co/5i3bYUJFM2— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) November 2, 2018