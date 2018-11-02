Mayor orders Midtown homeless encampment on Wheeler fenced off and people moved out

City fencing off area under freeway and forcing homeless off streets in Midtown

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has ordered the cleanup of the Midtown homeless encampment on Wheeler at Caroline that's plagued the city for years.

This morning a METRO Houston bus has been brought in to carry dozens of homeless away from the area. Mayor Turner says they will all be given the opportunity to go to shelters, but only a handful appear to be taking the city up on that offer so far.


Mayor Turner cites crime and predators, along with filth, pests and health hazards, as reasons behind the move.


The property beneath the freeway overpass will be fenced off and converted into a bus parking lot.

VIDEO: Crews arrive to move dozens of homeless out
City crews work to move homeless people into permanent housing

Related Topics:
homelesssafetysylvester turnerHoustonMidtown
