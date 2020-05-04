Sports

How new Mayde Creek coach adjusted to meeting his new players

By Joseph Gleason
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a difficult time for coaches in the Houston area with the coronavirus setting restrictions on teams.

It's especially tough for coaches moving to new schools. No face-to-face interaction means coaches use technology for teaching and setting the culture.

New Mayde Creek head football coach Brian Randle has had to do, like any good coach would if they see something not working, make adjustments.

Randle had set up team meetings on Zoom until the room the team was meeting in was hacked.

Randle made an adjustment to get his message out to the Rams and the Mayde Creek community daily by turning to Twitter in what he calls, "The Morning Minute."

It's a positive message to start the day.

When Randle is able to get back to in-person coaching, he plans to lead the Rams with a talented nucleus.

Mayde Creek made the playoffs last year for the first time in 22 years, and has returning players in key positions.
