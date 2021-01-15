chevron houston marathon

Houston runners make virtual Chevron Houston Marathon their own race

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston runners are used to braving the heat and humidity. But no one was ready for the pandemic.

Over the last ten months, the area's running community has stuck together while staying apart. Running clubs have participated in virtual races, mapped out fun routes that spell out phrases or make images like the state of Texas, and celebrated milestones with special runs and personal records.

When it was announced the 2021 Chevron Houston Marathon was going virtual, runners May Shek and Lori Domaschk were excited. They had their first chance ever to plan out their own marathon route, decide when they would run, and how fast they would complete the race. They've kept each other, and their fellow running club members, motivated through training with emails, texts and calls.

Lori said, "Running has helped me maintain my sanity, and really get through the pandemic. If you're going to run the virtual marathon, the best thing is to just have fun with it."

Both Lori and May will be cheering on other runners during the virtual event, and they are looking forward to when everyone can run together again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonchevron houston marathonexerciserunningall goodgood newsdistance runningcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps
Principal inspires with 150-lb weight loss
Cancer survivor running for dad who lost his own battle
Runner Honors Late Grandfather in Virtual Chevron Houston Marathon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring man latest to be charged in US Capitol riot
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
HISD students share powerful speeches inspired by MLK
16-year-old dies after shooting in Cypress, sources say
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust today across SE Texas
Official: No 'direct evidence' of plot to kill at Capitol
Show More
What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Randalls to close Bellaire store in February
New hands-free tech products can help improve your home
Missing Liberty Co. 22-year-old last seen after car crash
More TOP STORIES News