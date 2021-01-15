Houston runners make virtual Chevron Houston Marathon their own race

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston runners are used to braving the heat and humidity. But no one was ready for the pandemic.Over the last ten months, the area's running community has stuck together while staying apart. Running clubs have participated in virtual races, mapped out fun routes that spell out phrases or make images like the state of Texas, and celebrated milestones with special runs and personal records.When it was announced the 2021 Chevron Houston Marathon was going virtual, runners May Shek and Lori Domaschk were excited. They had their first chance ever to plan out their own marathon route, decide when they would run, and how fast they would complete the race. They've kept each other, and their fellow running club members, motivated through training with emails, texts and calls.Lori said, "Running has helped me maintain my sanity, and really get through the pandemic. If you're going to run the virtual marathon, the best thing is to just have fun with it."Both Lori and May will be cheering on other runners during the virtual event, and they are looking forward to when everyone can run together again.