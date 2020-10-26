83-year-old Houston woman with dementia reported missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 83-year-old woman with dementia and possibly in the early stages of Alzheimer's was reported missing Sunday afternoon, according to Houston police.

Maxine Nibsy was last seen walking away from the 11200 block of Braesridge Drive Sunday around noon.

Police described Nibsy to be about 5-foot-3 and weighing about 110 pounds. She also has brown eyes, black hair and described to have puffy eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black turban or black wig on her head, purple capri pants and a light blue plaid shirt.

If you know any information about Nibsy's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department of Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.
