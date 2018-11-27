PAROLE

Houston law enforcement agencies go on parole violator crackdown inspired by 'mattress store murders'

EMBED </>More Videos

'Mattress store murders' set off wide parole violator sweep

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several different law enforcement agencies worked together to round up 164 people accused of violating the terms of their parole. This all stemmed from a week-long crime spree over the summer that left three dead.

The suspect in the July mattress store killings was Jose Rodriguez, 46, who's accused of cutting off his ankle monitor.

In September, Houston police chief Art Acevedo held a meeting of law enforcement agencies to talk about the problem of repeat offenders who are on parole. The latest roundup involved nine different agencies, including the Houston Police Department, Department of Public Safety, the sheriff offices of Harris, Chambers, Galveston, Montgomery, and Waller counties, as well as the Harris County constables' deputies from precincts 3, 4 and 8

HPD arrested 86 of the 164 suspects.

At a press conference Tuesday, Acevedo described the mattress store murders as inspiration for the roundup.

"From that one violent offender that was on parole that cut his ankle monitor, we had three dead by Monday morning. And in addition to that, we had a METRO bus driver that had been shot by this suspect," he said.

Other agencies plan to join the effort, making it 16 departments involved. They plan to hold these roundups quarterly, Acevedo said.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED: Jose Rodriguez, parolee wanted in deadly crime spree, may have cased out homes, police say
EMBED More News Videos

HPD chief on wanted crime spree suspect: 'Be vigilant'

Murder spree suspect Jose Rodriguez cut off his ankle monitor on July 5
EMBED More News Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Murder spree suspect cut off his ankle monitor

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parolemurderharris county sheriffs officehouston police departmentHoustonMontgomery CountyHarris CountyChambers CountyGalveston County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PAROLE
'40-Year-Old-Virgin' actor gets parole for attempted murder
John Lennon's killer denied parole for a 10th time
Client says alleged fake lawyer became 'unavailable'
Sex offender arrested after escaping Houston halfway house
More parole
Top Stories
Obama credits Bush 41 for steering America after Cold War
Former Pres. Barack Obama attends Baker Institute gala
Rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside nightclub
Body found off road where FBI requested video in search for teen
Vigil held for 13-year-old shot during block party
Businessman sentenced to 11 years for Kush operation
Houston Texans to hold 'celebration of life' for Bob McNair
Family loses poodle after their home erupts in flames
Show More
Teen shot outside of home in The Woodlands, deputies say
Lawmaker proposes bill to force yearly Aggies-Longhorns game
Wienerschnitzel set to open several locations in Houston area
BBQ owner says he was burned by couple using phony bills
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
More News