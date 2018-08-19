EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3272800" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Facebook has announced it is reorganizing its privacy settings in a way that it hopes will be easier to navigate. ''Good Morning America'' breaks down the changes.

Hackers can get to nearly anyone on social media. That includes one of Houston's most famous business owners who's helping countless people in their times of need. Mattress Mack was hacked.This weekend, on his Facebook page, there was a post made to appear as if it was from him, with a link that warned of nudity and adult content."Somehow the account had been pfished and they put all these weird jokes in there and they shut it down pretty quick," Jim McIngvale said Sunday. "It wasn't good, it wasn't good at all."Facebook is also an advertising platform for his charitable."Our Facebook representative is working on the issue," he said. "We asked when all this was set up if it was protected, and he said 'yup.'"Now his staff is upgrading security settings."I just ask for understanding from people, if it happens again," he said. "You get one problem fixed and they (hackers) will find a new way to get in."The offensive link is gone, and in its place is a statement in which McIngvale states that he didn't make the post in question, asking those who see an offensive post to comment that it's fake.More than 300 comments were made today, with Facebook followers writing that they knew he wasn't behind it.McIngvale is known for his charitable support, and converting his furniture trucks into rescue vehicles during Harvey. He's also given storm victims shelter at Gallery Furniture during catastrophic events.To the person who hacked his account, he offered this advice: "Get a life and do something productive. My father taught me the value of hard work and having a job. I suggest you do that," he said.