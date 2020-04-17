mattress mack

Mattress Mack teams up with Kroger to help seniors after being named to Texas strike force

HOUSTON, Texas -- It's no surprise to see Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale supporting the helpless and underprivileged members of the Houston community.

It's also no surprise to see Mack rise up as a business leader to lean on, as proven through his addition to Gov. Greg Abbott's Texas Strike Force to Reopening.

McIngvale launched a team-up effort with Kroger on Friday to feed thousands of homebound seniors in the city.

Mack and Kroger's plan calls for adding $5 to customers' receipts at checkout for a bag of groceries to be delivered by his volunteers and staff.

"The stories that I have heard from seniors seeking food have been heartbreaking," said McIngvale. "With Kroger's partnership and the generosity of the Houston community, we will be able to make sure that every senior receives food."

For its part, Kroger has delivered over $350,000 of groceries to Gallery Furniture, which have been distributed to those in need.

Mack is also recruiting volunteers who can be available on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to help deliver groceries to seniors. Volunteers can drive up with their trunk open and Gallery Furniture will load it with bags of groceries. Volunteers will receive a list of addresses located within a single zip code to deliver to seniors' doorstep.
