Matthew McConaughey rounds up big-name Texas celebs for winter storm benefit

Actor Matthew McConaughey (our future governor of Texas?) is gathering some of the state's most beloved celebrities for a star-studded affair benefiting victims of last month's winter storm.On Sunday, March 21, he and wife Camilla Alves McConaughey will host We Are Texas, a special event to raise funds for those impacted by February's catastrophic winter storms. We Are Texas begins at 7 p.m. and is available online via Matthew McConaughey's YouTube channel.The lineup is a mix of famous Texas natives and residents, ranging from pop superstars to Oscar winners to top-tier athletes. Lone Star State musicians slated to perform include Leon Bridges, Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Gary Clark Jr., Don Henley, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Lukas Nelson, Parker McCollum, and Randy Rogers.