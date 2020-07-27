WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Matt test
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane lost power while 7,000 feet in air before crash, DPS said
19-year-old tests positive for coronavirus 3 times
12-year-old arrested and charged in murder of woman
Man dies after getting COVID-19 at his Father's Day dinner
SNAP recipients save up to $30 at 6 Houston-area farmers markets
Megan Thee Stallion: 'I didn't deserve to get shot'
4 injured in multi-vehicle, chain-reaction HCSO crash
Show More
Scattered storms bring another chance of rain Tuesday
Armed robbers shoot store clerk at Starr Shop in Houston
Texas waives STAAR test grade promotion for 5th and 8th graders
Here's a recap of the news you need for Tuesday, July 28
40% Houstonians had trouble paying rent, where to turn for help
More TOP STORIES News