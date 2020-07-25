tropical storm

Matagorda County road crews clear debris for emergency traffic after impact from Hurricane Hanna

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Hanna may be headed well to the south of our area, but Matagorda County experienced the impacts of its outer bands on Saturday.

The Matagorda County Precinct 6 Constable's Office warned people to steer clear of some areas as crews cleared debris from roads.

Crews advised to refrain from driving through high water on Canal Drive and Revetment Road across the Swing Bridge.



"Our jobs are difficult during these times, so please respect that and help us by staying clear," they wrote in a Facebook post.



Saturday morning, the flood guage at the bridge was at two feet, and normally it does not close until it reaches five feet.

Other areas also felt the impact of the storm, causing lifeguards to pull people from the water.

