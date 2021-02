EMBED >More News Videos We don't even need rain to make streets flood in this city. Watch what our ABC13 photographer encountered Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A water main break flooded surrounding streets Tuesday morning in east downtown Houston.ABC13 received reports of water shooting high above a building at Hutchins Street and Polk Street around 4:30 a.m.Our photographer arrived, and sure enough, water was spraying into the air.At last check, the situation is still ongoing.The intersection at Hutchins and Polk is already shut down.