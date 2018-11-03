Overnight house fire in SW Houston leaves disabled man dead and son in hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials say a two-alarm house fire in southwest Houston killed a man struggling to escape and left his son injured.

According to firefighters, the blaze broke out just before 10 p.m. Friday on Creekbend Dr. near Fondren.

Investigators say the man who died inside the home had health-related issues and had trouble getting out, as he had use of only one leg.

A second person, the victim's 36-year-old son, was rushed to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighters say they don't know where the fire began or what caused it, but they believe it may have started in the back of the home.

Arson investigators were called out to the scene.
