Massive hotel fire rages in Killeen during historically cold winter snap

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are battling a massive hotel fire in Killeen amid reported low water pressures across the region.As of now, officials are not sure what caused the hotel fire on Friday night.Large smoke clouds were seen filling the air and expanding to nearby roadways. Heavy traffic could also be seen on video, along heavy firefighter and police presence.There are no reported injuries, and firefighters have not said if lower water pressure has impacted their ability to put out the fire.