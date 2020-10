EMBED >More News Videos Wednesday morning's massive fire near Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway proved to be spectacle from far away.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An apartment complex under construction caught fire Wednesday, sending thick smoke into the air and the flames could be seen from as far away as ten miles.It started some time before 6:30 a.m. at Partnership Way and Grand Circle Blvd near Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway.Katy Fire Dept. crews were on scene and were joined by crews from the Houston Fire Dept.The flames spread to other structures at the site as firefighters continued to spray water on the areas.Other crews were seen hosing down the roofs of nearby structures to keep them from catching fire.