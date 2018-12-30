Massive fire destroys home and vehicles in southwest Houston

PHOTOS: Cars melted from intense heat of house fire pic.twitter.com/LRXWIaun2F — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) December 30, 2018

Firefighters battled a massive fire in southwest Houston Sunday morning.Officials responded to reports of a fire in the 7000 block of Chasewood Drive around 5:20 a.m.Firefighters say two to three vehicles are on fire along with the home.The homeowner told ABC13 they were sleep when a good Samaritan spotted the fire and started banging on their door.There's no word yet on how the fire started.