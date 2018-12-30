Massive fire destroys home and vehicles in southwest Houston

Massive fire destroys home and vehicles in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters battled a massive fire in southwest Houston Sunday morning.

Officials responded to reports of a fire in the 7000 block of Chasewood Drive around 5:20 a.m.

Firefighters say two to three vehicles are on fire along with the home.



The homeowner told ABC13 they were sleep when a good Samaritan spotted the fire and started banging on their door.

There's no word yet on how the fire started.

Firefighters battle massive house fire

