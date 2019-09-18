Massive fire destroys historic buildings in Wharton

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Wharton Fire Department battled a five-alarm fire in the downtown historic district early Wednesday morning.

We're told the fire started at the Law Office of Ken Lipscombe and spread to the Wharton Journal Spectator and a Prosperity Bank.



"This is our historic district. Many buildings are over 100 years old. We want to protect them," Wharton Fire Chief Anthony Abbot said.



Wharton firefighters and firefighters from Hungerford, Boling, El Campo and East Bernard worked to put out the massive blaze.

Photos from the scene show massive flames shooting from the roof of one of the buildings involved. The cause of the fire is unknown.
