Massive explosion kills at least 2, rips huge hole in highway

Italian police said at least two people were killed and 60 to 70 people injured by a massive explosion that ripped a hole in a highway near an airport in northern Italy, The Associated Press reported.
Video and photos from witnesses showed a massive fireball shooting into the air on a highway in the suburbs of Bologna on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a vehicle accident caused a fire that led to the explosion, and Italian firefighters said a tanker carrying inflammable goods was involved. Traffic was blocked in the area.
