1 person dead, and 11 others injured after shooting at outdoor concert in Dallas

1 person is dead after shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas -- One person was killed and 11 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.

At about 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.

Police say a preliminary investigation has found that during the concert, one person fired a gun into the air, then another unknown individual fired a gun in the crowd's direction.

Near the concert stage, police found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene.

Police say that 11 other individuals were shot during the concert. All the people who were hurt were taken to hospitals either by ambulance or by private vehicles. One person was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition. Three of the people hurt are juveniles, police said.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate what prompted the shooting.

Saturday night's shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
