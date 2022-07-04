shooting

Multiple hurt in shooting along Fourth of July parade route north of Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois -- Multiple people were shot along a parade route in the suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, north of Chicago, Monday morning, sources said.

The shooter was reported to still be active just after 11 a.m.

Sources said the person could be shooting from atop a high building.

Highland Park officials asked residents to avoid the city's downtown area Monday morning as police responded "to an incident."

The city of Highland Park provided very little information on the incident in a Facebook post just before 10:45 a.m., only saying the city's Fourth Fest had been canceled.

The village of Deerfield tweeted at 10:50 a.m. that there had been a shooting in Highland Park, and Deerfield's Family Days at Jewett Park was canceled.

Highland Park had a number of Fourth of July events scheduled for Monday.


