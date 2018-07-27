ROBBERY

Officer shoots robbery suspect who terrorized Family Dollar worker and mom with her 3 boys

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say one of two suspects who terrorized a worker and a family inside a store was shot by an officer. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police were in the right place at the right time when they say they spotted two suspected robbers preparing for their alleged crime before they even committed it.

One of the suspects was shot by police outside a Family Dollar store during a robbery in northeast Houston Thursday night.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told ABC13 two officers were on routine patrol near the store on Hirsch Road near Tidwell around 9 p.m. when they saw the men putting on masks and arming themselves before running inside the store.

The officers say they parked in front of the store and saw one of the men holding the manager at gunpoint. Meanwhile, the officers called for back up.

The suspects allegedly tried to get the manager to open the safe, but it was on a timer, so it wouldn't open.

We're told the robbers took cash from the register instead.

A mother and her three boys were also inside the store shopping at the time.

The two suspects ran outside to get away.

One robber ran out of the front of the store. Authorities say they ordered him to show his hands, but he didn't listen and started running toward them instead.

That's when police shot him.

The second suspect ran out of the back of the store. He surrendered when he saw a police dog.

The manager, the mom and her boys were not hurt.

"She was so grateful for the timely actions of these officers. She could not believe the officers got there so fast. I had to tell her, they didn't get there so fast, they actually saw the suspects run in," Acevedo said.

Officers recovered the gun used in the robbery as well as the money that was stolen.

Both officers were wearing body cameras. That footage will be reviewed.

The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues. That's standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingrobberyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Suspect shot during standoff at Family Dollar store in Houston
Man caught on video sucker punching Boost Mobile employee
Thieves caught on video taking $29k in items at Apple Store
Gunman startles Burger King worker before robbing restaurant
More robbery
Top Stories
Homeowner shoots teen burglary suspect in west Harris County
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
Quadriplegic man's van taken from his NE Houston complex
HCC trustee plagiarized parts of dissertation: board
Suspect still on the run 2 months after child was shot
Families want memories of 2 Atascocita teens to live on
Man found guilty of capital murder in 'honor killings'
If you see these things, don't use the ATM, police say
Show More
'Wall of flames:' Fatal wildfire rips through California towns
Sex offender accused of grabbing woman near trail and assaulting her
Clear blue water is back along Galveston Island beaches
Father says son "murdered in cold blood" by police
Celebrate Krispy Kreme's birthday with $1 for a dozen
More News