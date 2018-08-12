Masked suspects pistol-whip man during robbery in NE Houston

We are following breaking news in northeast Houston, where police say a man was pistol-whipped during a robbery Sunday afternoon.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a robbery in the 9200 block of Jenson Drive.Police say four to five suspects attempted to rob the business, and pistol-whipped a man during the robbery.The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.If you have any information regarding the suspects you are asked to call the Houston Police Department.