Masked suspects pistol-whip man during robbery in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We are following breaking news in northeast Houston, where police say a man was pistol-whipped during a robbery Sunday afternoon.
The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a robbery in the 9200 block of Jenson Drive.
Police say four to five suspects attempted to rob the business, and pistol-whipped a man during the robbery.
The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
If you have any information regarding the suspects you are asked to call the Houston Police Department.