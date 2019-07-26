'Open this door or we're going to kill you': Masked robbers rob man outside of his own home

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- Dramatic video from a home surveillance camera shows four masked men with a gun robbing a man outside of his own home.

Police say the case is being investigated as a robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The man said he was attacked around 10:45 p.m. after buying lottery tickets.

He can be seen on his own Ring doorbell video camera bleeding from his head, while the men held a gun to his back and forced him to unlock his front door.

"Open this door or we're going to kill you," one of the robbers said.

The victim's fiancée said she was inside the home with her 4-month-old and 4-year-old children.

She told police she opened the door when she heard the commotion outside.

Officers said the robbers took cash, phones, debit cards, lottery tickets and marijuana.

The robbers smashed the Ring doorbell as they left the scene.

"It is definitely concerning, especially if you're living in that neighborhood or if you are the victim yourself," said Fayetteville Police spokesperson Shawn Strepay. "As of right now, we're obviously very early on in this investigation, but our detectives do have some information saying that this may not be a completely random incident."

