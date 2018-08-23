Police are seeking tips that will lead them to a masked man who attacked a Houston woman in her own home before robbing her.The scary home invasion happened last month on Leaders Crossing in southwest Houston. This is near the area of Synott and Bellaire.Video released by the Houston Police Department shows the suspect leading the victim through her house.Investigators say the woman was taken to a back room, where she was beaten and choked before the thief stole belongings from her.If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip atA cash reward is being offered for tips that lead to this man's arrest.