An armored truck was reportedly robbed at a Bank of America in west Houston Wednesday morning.This happened around 9:55 a.m. at the location on 11288 Westheimer near Wilcrest.Police say someone called and told them two masked men robbed the armored vehicle at the ATM before taking off in a newer model Nissan Altima.One of the suspects was armed. No one is in custody.There's no word yet whether anyone was injured.