At least three people are wanted after deputies say they broke into a James Avery store and stole several items.It happened just before 4 a.m. at the James Avery location in the 14000 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway in northeast Harris County.Deputies said the suspects, who were wearing masks, drove a black Ford F-250 into the store and smashed several display cases.They took some items and were in and out within a minute, deputies say.It's not clear what was taken or how much.