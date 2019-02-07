3 wanted in James Avery store burglary in northeast Harris County

Deputies said the suspects, who were wearing masks, drove a black Ford F-250 into the store and smashed several display cases.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least three people are wanted after deputies say they broke into a James Avery store and stole several items.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at the James Avery location in the 14000 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway in northeast Harris County.

They took some items and were in and out within a minute, deputies say.

It's not clear what was taken or how much.

