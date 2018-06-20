EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3626027" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene where four masked man attacked a hotel security guard.

A security guard was shot at and assaulted by four masked robbers at a hotel on the west side of town, Houston police say.Officials tell ABC13 it all started around 2 a.m. Wednesday when the guard saw the men coming into the Four Points by Sheraton in CityCentre.As the men were coming toward the front door of the hotel, the guard apparently ran back into the lobby.Police say when the suspects saw the guard, those men chased him and opened fire, shooting twice in his direction. He was not hit, but the violence escalated from there."They caught up with him at that point, assaulted him, held him down on the floor and threatened to shoot him. While one man held him down, the other males went and got the ATM," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.The guard is okay. However, the men did steal the ATM.According to authorities, this is not the first time this has happened at the hotel. An ATM was stolen from there about six months ago.Police are now looking at surveillance video to see if they can figure out who did this.