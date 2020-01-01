Meeting of the Marys: Mini Poppinses run into their idol at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Sisters Demi and Tory had a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious time meeting their idol, Mary Poppins, while dressed as her on a family trip to Disney World on December 23.Mary Poppins and Bert met the mini Poppinses in front of a castle in Disney's Magic Kingdom in the Orlando, Florida, theme park and took the girls on a jaunt around the grounds.The girls' mother, Caroline Ross, said this special moment took place on the last day of the family's week-long trip.On Facebook, Ross responded to users who seemed to think she had the "mad seamstress skills" to create the little costumes. "Yeah, ShopDisney is the one with those mad skills, I just have awesome credit card purchasing power!" Ross wrote.