Marvin Zindler showcased among other notable H-Town celebs on mural at Ninfa's

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Original Ninfa's restaurant in Uptown has just unveiled their new exclusive piece of artwork for customers and H-Town lovers.

The mural, entitled 'Houston, we bring a lot to the table,' features notable Houstonians who have made both a national and local impact with their gifts.

The artist, who goes by the name Donkeeboy, said the mural was necessary to show customers who visit Ninfa's all the many talents that Houston shares with the world.

It showcases elaborate paintings of several "hometown heroes" including 'Jim McIngvale' aka Mattress Mack, Jose Altuve, Bun B, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, JJ Watt, Simone Biles, James Harden, and Doctor Michael Debakey.

"We wanted to pay tribute to who we think, obviously we're missing some people, (but) who we think are Houston legends and have brought a lot to the table," said Donkeeboy.

Each individual is seen gathered around Mama Ninfa at the table, but, it's hard not to notice the one staple in the picture that effortlessly steals the show.

The late ABC13 reporter Marvin Zindler is also featured, sitting with a hand full of scripts.

Zindler worked diligently for ABC13 as an investigative journalist for many years, leaving an undeniable legacy across the Houston community.

The mural took approximately 35 hours to finish.

