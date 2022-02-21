17-year-old dies from injuries 1 week after 6 were injured in stabbing at Katy park

Update to recent incident at Beckendorff Park (Katy): victim Marlon Robinson (17), succumbed to this injuries and was pronounced deceased yesterday, at a hospital. A charge filed on a juvenile has been upgraded to Murder. #HouNews https://t.co/DNyqeTeRxW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 21, 2022

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries a week after six people were injured in a stabbing at a Katy-area park.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Marlon Robinson, 17, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday.The stabbing happened on Feb. 14, shortly after 3 p.m. at Beckendorff Park, in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive. Authorities said it appeared to be a school fight involving Katy ISD students, but it's unclear what school the students attend.At the scene, authorities said six people, most of them juveniles, were injured. At least one 18-year-old was also involved.Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. The rest of the injured, two of which are the suspects, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.In an update Monday, Gonzalez said the charge filed against one of the juvenile suspects had been upgraded to murder.Authorities said 11 to 18 people were involved. They added that some of those involved had bats, and a knife was also recovered at the scene.Katy ISD released the following statement last week: