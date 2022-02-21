stabbing

17-year-old dies from injuries 1 week after 6 were injured in stabbing at Katy park

4 injured in stabbing at Katy-area park, authorities say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries a week after six people were injured in a stabbing at a Katy-area park.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Marlon Robinson, 17, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday.

The stabbing happened on Feb. 14, shortly after 3 p.m. at Beckendorff Park, in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive. Authorities said it appeared to be a school fight involving Katy ISD students, but it's unclear what school the students attend.

At the scene, authorities said six people, most of them juveniles, were injured. At least one 18-year-old was also involved.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. The rest of the injured, two of which are the suspects, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

In an update Monday, Gonzalez said the charge filed against one of the juvenile suspects had been upgraded to murder.



Authorities said 11 to 18 people were involved. They added that some of those involved had bats, and a knife was also recovered at the scene.

Katy ISD released the following statement last week:

Katy ISD police and local law enforcement are actively investigating an altercation that took place at a Harris County park following school dismissal today. At this time, multiple students are believed to have been involved in the altercation. Campus and District administration are working closely with law enforcement to complete a thorough investigation. Anyone determined to have been involved in the incident will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and Discipline Management Plan, as well as be subject to any potential criminal consequences. Out of an abundance of caution additional Katy ISD police will also be assigned to patrol the area until the investigation has been completed.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 6 injured and 2 detained after stabbing at Beckendorff Park in Katy, authorities say
