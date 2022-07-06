Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 ambush shooting of 2 brothers in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2019 shooting that left two brothers dead in northeast Houston.Marlon Brandon Valdez, 22, was sentenced on Monday for ambushing and shooting two brothers he knew from high school.He was 18 years old at the time of the deadly ambush."The families of these victims will never see their loved ones again because a teenager with an assault rifle decided to execute two teenagers he got in a fight with," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Far too often, young people think they can do whatever they want, and hurt whoever they want, and just escape the consequences. But the consequences are real."On Feb. 21, 2019, Valdez climbed to the top of a vacant house in a cul-de-sac on Eastbrook, waiting for the two victims he had been in a fight with at the same location two days before.The district attorney said that particular spot was well-known to youths as a place to settle their differences, known as "The Settling Spot."Two days before the shooting, Valdez reportedly lost a fight with the brothers and claimed he wanted a rematch.He hid on the top of the house with an AR-15, and when Josue and Maximo Aguilar, ages 18 and 20, arrived and started to get out of their cars, Valdez opened fire.Investigators said they found 58 shell casings at the scene.Both brothers were killed. Two other people, 23-year-old Julio Agular and Josue's 18-year-old girlfriend, were also shot.According to Assistant District Attorney Joshua Raygor, who prosecuted the case with Megan Long, the suspect and the victims knew each other from high school.He said one of the victims had a baby on the way, and the other had recently had a baby.Valdez was convicted of capital murder after a week-long trial.