Family returns to crime scene 1 year after son dies protecting girlfriend during robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuesday marks one year since a man died protecting his girlfriend during a robbery in northwest Houston.The killer stole the girlfriend's purse and backpack before shooting and killing 26-year-old Marlin Jordan. The suspect is still out there.Jordan's family went to the scene of the crime on Tuesday to remember him."Today we just came out basically as a family to come to remember him," said a family member. "He was a strong person."Mya Brashier, 19, survived thanks to Jordan."He was basically the human shield for her," said a family member.Jordan's mom said the suspect went after Brashier to get her purse."When Marlin saw that, he went and sheltered her and he took the whole thing except one bullet it barely grazed her," she said.Now, a cross, picture frame and flowers lay in the spot where he lost his life.The case hasn't moved forward.A sketch of the suspect was released last year, but there's no closure and no answers for the grieving mother."I want to know, I want him to tell him why would you empty a gun to someone that has nothing to you," she said.She's still holding onto hope and praying that police will call one day with good news.