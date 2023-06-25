"He was my baby," Marlin Jordan's mother said as she is nearing four years without her son's killer being brought to justice.

Family of man killed 4 years ago in NW Houston in front of girlfriend still searching for answers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you asked Marlin Jordan's mother, Katheryn, about her son, she'd show you a video of him singing Frank Sinatra. Carefree and full of life, this is how she remembers him.

"He was my baby," Katheryn said. The mother is four years out from her son's death, and her connection with Houston police has gone silent.

"I get that there is not a lot to go on. I understand that. It's not going to bring him back, and I understand that too, but I would like more help trying to find this guy because he took a good kid," she said.

Marlin's grandmother has been religiously texting the detective on the case, but there has been no reply since February, they said.

"He's missed out on his niece, his nephew, his sister getting married, and it feels like they aren't doing anything about it," Katheryn said.

On Saturday, ABC13 asked if the investigator could give us an update on the case, and we were told the investigator would be sent an email.

HPD said the department's last update was from June 2019, where they released a two-second video showing a possible person of interest.

HPD said the case remains open, with a $5,000 reward through Crime Stoppers.

But in a case with no arrests, the family said they wish the investigator would be more open to responding to their inquiries.

"I want it all out, let us ask out questions so that we have clarity that they are looking or they were looking or they can't because there is really nothing there," Katheryn said.

Until then, Katheryn finds peace in the photos, videos, and memories she has left. "I love you," Marlin sings along in the Sinatra video.

